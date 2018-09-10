A man was charged Monday with murder in the death in July of an 82-year-old Alexandria resident, authorities said.

On July 23, officers responded to the unit block of East Reed Avenue in Alexandria and found Jerry Scott dead with trauma to the upper body, Alexandria police said in a statement.

The suspect, Dallas Smith, 31, has been in jail since July 25 on an obstruction charge, according to the police statement. A grand jury indicted him Monday on five felony counts: first-degree murder, burglary while armed, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police asked anyone with information about Scott’s death contact them at 703-746-6858.