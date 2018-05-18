A man was arrested Thursday in the fatal stabbing of another man in D.C. earlier this month.

Joseph Harris, 40, of Southeast Washington was found suffering from multiple stab wounds May 7 in the 2100 block of 14th Street SE at about 11:40 p.m., D.C. police said in a statement. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Juan Kibler, 27, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed in the killing, the statement said.

Police said the stabbing occurred in the 2300 block of Green Street SE. No information about a motive was available.