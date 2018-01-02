Police have arrested a man after a fatal shooting occurred inside a Forestville, Md., liquor store.

Jajuan Johnson, 26, of District Heights, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Saturday shooting of Thomas Corry, 33, of Suitland, Prince George’s County police said.

Authorities said Johnson and Corry got into a dispute at around 3:35 p.m. inside a liquor store on the 3300 block of Walters Lane. Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Corry before fleeing, police said.

Corry was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers found Johnson shortly after the shooting and arrested him, police said.