A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly fatally shooting a man in Northeast Washington earlier this month.

[Man dies in shooting in Northeast D.C.]

On Nov. 3 at around 6:05 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Brentwood Road NE and found 68 year-old Nazir Ahmad of Laurel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from D.C. police. Ahmad was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

On Monday, police said 32-year-old Demetrius Pierce of no fixed address was charged with second-degree murder while armed in the shooting.

No further information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.