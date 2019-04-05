A man has been charged with murder in Northern Virginia in connection with the death of an acquaintance following an argument, police said.

Fairfax County police said Matthew Watson, 36, was found unresponsive in his apartment on Tower Drive in Alexandria on Feb. 21. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Feb. 27.

Police said he sustained the injuries in a dispute with an acquaintance later identified as Jerry Alan Harbison. They did not specify what caused the injuries.

Authorities said they got a warrant for Harbison, 33, for second degree murder, and he turned himself in to police on Thursday night.

Harbison is being held without bond at the county jail, police said.

