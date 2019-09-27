A man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Prince William County earlier this week, police said Friday.

On Monday around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of E Street in Woodbridge for the report of a shooting and found Stonnie Ray Chavis of Woodbridge suffering from a gunshot wound, Prince William County police said in a statement. Chavis, 45, was transported to a hospital, where he died, the statement said.

[Police investigate two homicides in Prince William County]

On Thursday, police arrested 30-year-old Calvin Jerome Wood II of no fixed address, and he was charged with murder and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the statement. Police said Chavis was shot during a “gathering” at the home after an altercation with Wood, and Wood was held without bond.

The fatal shooting was one of two that occurred within hours earlier this week in Prince William County. No arrests were announced in the other shooting, which occurred in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday. Antonio Kaoul Smith, 37, of Dumfries, was fatally shot in that incident.



Calvin Jerome Wood II (Prince William County Police)

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news