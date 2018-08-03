A 27-year-old Maryland man was arrested and charged with raping a woman at knifepoint near the Rockville Metro station.

Montgomery County Police said Terrance D. Zimmerman, of Gaithersburg, is being held without bond.

On Saturday , a woman was standing outside the Rockville Metro station along Route 355 when two men approached her. One man started a conversation with her, and the two exchanged phone numbers, according to a police statement.

The man and the woman left the station, police said, and walked a half mile to the rear of a home on McArthur Drive in Rockville. The man then pulled out a folding knife and put it to her throat as he raped her, according to police.

She was able to run when he pulled the knife from her neck, police said.

The victim reported the rape to police on Monday, officials said.



Terrance D. Zimmerman was arrested and charged in the rape of a woman near the Rockville Metro station. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

Shortly after the incident, the woman got a phone call and text messages from the man, and police traced them to Zimmerman’s phone. Video from cameras at the Metro station also showed the man, whom police later identified as Zimmerman.

He was arrested Wednesday at his home.