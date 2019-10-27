Nelson pleaded not guilty Saturday to a misdemeanor in D.C. Superior Court and was released pending a hearing Nov. 14, court records show. His court-appointed attorney did not immediately respond Sunday to requests for comment.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim flagged down police at about 6:30 p.m. Friday after he said he was refused entry to the game with the bogus tickets, and showed an officer a photo he allegedly took of Nelson after the sale.

Minutes later, police said, they encountered the victim after he had caught up to Nelson and another man involved in the alleged scam one block north on South Capitol Street SE. The victim said the second man paid him back $1,300 and left the scene, police said, but Nelson was still arguing with him.

Nelson was arrested, and taken to a hospital after complaining of trouble breathing, police said.

D.C. police referred potential ticket buyers to a website for tips on how to avoid being victimized. For information go to https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/scalping-ticket-scams

