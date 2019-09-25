The day care closed in 2012 after Thomas was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery involving children at Happy Land in the 6400 block of Holyoke Drive, police said. Thomas later pleaded guilty in the cases and served a one-year sentence. Thomas lived in the home where the day care was located and briefly worked there.

In July, police said they learned that three other victims had alleged that they had been sexually abused by Thomas. Thomas was arrested after an investigation. Police said there could be additional victims.

Fairfax County police Capt. Thea Pirnat said the victims only recently felt comfortable enough to come forward.

“Disclosure of sexual abuse is a process,” Pirnat said. “Not everyone is ready to come forward at the same time.”

