Rakim Ikiel Davis, 30, was charged with first-degree child sex abuse and was ordered detained pending a hearing in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday. His attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to requests for comment. Police said Davis lives about a mile from where the attack occurred on Alabama Avenue SE.

AD

AD

An arrest affidavit says the girl told police a man approached her near the Metro station on the afternoon of Oct. 12 and asked for money and then asked her to accompany him to another location. When the girl declined, police said, the man grabbed her by the arm and told her “not to make a scene.” She tried to walk around him, but he blocked her path and grabbed and squeezed her elbow, according to the affidavit.

Police said the man led the girl across the street to an isolated part of the community center. Police said the attack was captured on surveillance video and that after the assailant left the video showed the girl “putting her face in her hands and appearing to cry,”

The affidavit says the girl tried to talk to people walking by to get help, but she told police that “they looked at her like she was ‘crazy.’” She took the Metro to a relative’s house, police said, where she wrote out a statement describing the incident, went to a hospital and contacted police.

Court records show Davis was convicted of robbery in 2017 and sentenced to two years in prison.

AD