A man climbed part way up the National Christmas Tree Friday evening. The U.S. Park Police said he came down of his own accord. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

A man climbed part way up the National Christmas Tree Friday evening, and the surrounding area, near the White House, was shut down, authorities said.

Bedecked in ornaments the tree is located on the north side of the Ellipse, which is across the street from the White House lawn.

After getting about 15 to 20 feet up, the man “came down of his own accord,” said Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police.

The Park Police had sent negotiators to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The man was taken for mental evaluation, Delgado said.

It was not clear why the man was climbing the tree, which is a centerpiece of the annual Pageant of Peace.