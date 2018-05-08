A D.C. jury Tuesday found a man guilty of first-degree murder while armed in the 2016 shooting of his onetime girlfriend, a church youth minister.

Donald Hairston, 51, of District Heights, Md., could face life in prison when he is sentenced July 20 in the killing of Stephanie Goodloe.

Prosecutors say Hairston, obsessed with vengeance and control, walked into Goodloe’s home early in the morning on June 18, 2016, went to her bedroom and shot her five times as she lay in bed.

It was a challenging case for Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alicia Long and John Timmer. There was no DNA evidence. No murder weapon was found. And around the time of the shooting, Hairston’s cellphone pinged off a cellphone tower miles away from Goodloe’s home in Southeast Washington.

But prosecutors had other evidence. Goodloe, 39, had created a paper trail documenting her fear of Hairston, taking out a restraining order against him in court and filing a police report after she believed he slashed the tires on her car.

The most compelling testimony came when Goodloe’s 11-year-old daughter, who had been so close to Hairston she called him Daddy, took the stand to tell jurors about the night she was awakened by gunshots and her mother’s screams.

The girl, now 13 and being raised by her grandmother, testified that she was “100 percent certain” it was Hairston she saw rushing past her bedroom door after her mother was shot.

Hairston’s public defenders argued that their client was innocent and had nothing to do with Goodloe’s murder. They said there were other potential suspects and questioned Goodloe’s daughter’s account, noting that in the 911 call the girl made the night of the shooting, she said the man she saw “might” have been Hairston.

Prosecutors played the haunting and emotional call on the first day of the D.C. Superior Court trial. In it, the girl told the operator: “I didn’t see anything. My head was under the covers. I think it was a man. I think it might have been my stepfather. Please help me.”

Long told jurors that one of the bullets, which struck Goodloe in the head, was fired at close range. But Goodloe was also shot in her wrists, “as if she put up her hands to try to stop the bullets,” the prosecutor said during her closing arguments.

Long also offered a possible explanation for why Hairston’s cellphone would have pinged miles away from Goodloe’s house on the night she was killed. “Of course he didn’t take his cellphone with him that night. He knew what he was planning to do,” she said, suggesting that Hairston intentionally did not bring his phone, knowing that authorities could track it.

There was no sign of a break-in at the home, prosecutors noted. They said Goodloe, who was a youth minister at the Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Northwest, had changed the locks on her front door after Hairston stole a set of keys. But they said the keys he had could still open the back door and the basement door, which she had not yet had time to change.

Prosecutors also pointed to the behavior that night of Goodloe’s pet dogs, Justice and Indigo.

Prosecutors told the jury that Goodloe kept the pit bulls in crates in the house. The dogs, neighbors testified, barked at everyone who came near. But that night, neither Goodloe’s daughter nor neighbors heard any barking until police arrived at the house.

Only someone the dogs knew would be able to get by silently, prosecutors said. Hairston had lived with Goodloe and her daughter for nearly a decade.

The jury returned its verdict after only a day of deliberations following a two-week trial. Goodloe’s family members broke out in tears when the guilty verdict was delivered. Outside the courthouse, Goodloe’s godmother, Dolores Wright, hugged both prosecutors.

“I prayed so hard for this,” Wright told them.

“I did, too,” Long said.