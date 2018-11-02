The man accused of launching a police ambush that ended with the fatal shooting of an undercover detective was found guilty of murder Friday even though he didn’t fire the shot that killed the officer.

The verdict from a Prince George’s County jury is a win for prosecutors, who argued that Michael Deandre Ford, 25, should be culpable for the killing of narcotics detective Jacai Colson even though Ford’s gunfire didn’t strike the officer. Colson was mistakenly shot by a fellow officer during the response, but prosecutors said Ford sparked the lethal encounter by opening fire on a police station in March 2016.

Ford “created a combat zone . . . that resulted in the loss of a son, the loss of a brother . . . who was going to work an overtime shift to make this community safer,” Prince George’s County Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Ruddy said in court.

In addition to second-degree depraved-heart murder, Ford was convicted of multiple assault and weapons charges after the jury deliberated for about three hours.

During an eight-day trial in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, prosecutors painted Ford as a man seeking infamy, with a plan to fire at the police station and law enforcement officers while his brothers recorded the encounter to post on the Internet.

Ford, however, took the stand in his own defense, saying he felt suicidal and heard voices in his head the morning of the attack. He testified he began shooting outside the station to draw officers’ gunfire so he would die at the hands of police.



Prince George’s Police Officer Jacai Colson was killed by a fellow officer as they responded to a shooting outside a police station in Palmer Park, Md. (AP/AP)

The trial stems from Ford’s actions on March 13, 2016. He had recently fled to Maryland from South Carolina after he turned violent during an encounter with his wife, police said. The morning of the shooting, he videorecorded what he said he meant to be his last words, promising to leave his car and electronics to his younger brothers — Malik, 23, and Elijah, 20 — before they all piled into a red Honda Accord and rode to the police station in Palmer Park, Md.

Once there, Ford opened fire at the doors of the police station. Video aired during court show officers running from the station entrance as a bullet struck the door and splintered its glass.

Video also showed Ford firing at an ambulance, several passing cars and officers responding to the scene.

“That was no suicide mission,” said Ruddy, who prosecuted the case with Deputy State’s Attorney Carol A. Coderre. “That was a mission to kill cops.”



Michael Ford launched an attack on a police station that left an undercover detective who responded to the scene dead. (AP/AP)

Moments into the shooting, Colson arrived on the scene outside a nearby community center next to the police station and immediately began to engage Ford in a gun battle. Colson, who was not in uniform and was in an unmarked vehicle, drew Ford’s gunfire, allowing other officers to get in position and take down Ford. Colson’s actions were heroic and prevented other casualties, Ruddy told the jury.

“What it seemed to me is he was protecting us or at least trying,” one witness said of Colson’s actions in a written statement to police, a line that when read aloud in court drew head nods and sighs of grief from Colson’s colleagues watching the trial in court.

After Ford was shot and fell to the ground, officer Taylor Krauss, who had run out of the station to get his rifle, shot Colson, testifying that he believed the plainclothes detective was the gunman ambushing the police station.

Krauss testified he shot at Colson because he matched the description Krauss heard of the gunman assailing the police station — a “Number 1 male” or police vernacular for black male. In his emotional testimony, Krauss said it was only after he fired the shot that struck Colson that he heard radio commands to stop firing toward the community center because a police officer was positioned there.

“Had I known it was a police officer, I never would have taken a shot,” said Krauss, who was cleared by a grand jury in Colson’s shooting.

The Colson family, who was in court through the entire trial, has previously declined to comment on the case. The family has a pending civil suit against the county and Krauss, saying Colson had his badge in hand and yelling “Police!” when he was shot.

During closing arguments, Ford’s attorney, Antoini M. Jones, said his client should not be held responsible for Colson’s killing because Krauss was the one who fired the fatal shot. Jones tried to impeach Krauss’s testimony, asserting Krauss “hunted down” Colson and shot the detective even though Ford had been taken down by police.



“If Jacai Colson had done the exact same thing and was not a ‘Number 1 male’ he wouldn’t have been shot,” said Jones. He said Ford had fired only to draw police gunfire on himself, not to harm others.

Ford is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 10 and faces more than 600 years in prison.

Ford’s father, Michael Thomas, said he understands his son must be held accountable but was disappointed the jury wasn’t allowed to consider mental health issues his son has had since the age of 4.

“The jury was not given the full background of Michael Ford’s personality,” Thomas said.

Ford’s brothers have been convicted and await sentencing in their cases. Elijah Ford pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Malik Ford pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder, use of a handgun in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.