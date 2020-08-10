By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowAugust 10, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDTOne man was critically wounded in a double shooting Monday night in Northwest Washington, D.C. police said.The critically wounded man was unconscious and not breathing after the shooting, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. at 9th and Kennedy streets NW, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe second man was described as conscious and breathing.The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.