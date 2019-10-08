A man was critically injured in Northeast Washington on Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Sheriff Road NE just before 8 p.m.

The injured man was not breathing and was transported to a hospital, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing, and D.C. police said they were on the lookout for a Black Dodge Charger last spotted heading east toward Maryland.

There were no other victims.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news