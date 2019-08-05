A man was gravely injured Monday in a shooting that followed a fight at a funeral, authorities in Maryland said Monday.

At about 1:10 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Suitland Road in Suitland for the report of a shooting, a spokesman for Prince George’s County police said.

They found a man shot in his upper body, and he was transferred in grave condition to a hospital with critical injuries, the spokesman said.

The shooting occurred after a fight following a funeral for a D.C. homicide victim, Prince George’s County police said in a tweet, and the shooting victim was found in a car nearby.

Information about possible additional victims was not immediately available. The spokesman said police are monitoring walk-in and drop-off patients at other hospitals in the area.

