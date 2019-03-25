A man was critically injured in a fire that damaged a third-story apartment Monday morning, according to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman, said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. He described the injuries as life-threatening.

The fire was reported about 8:45 a.m. in a garden-style apartment complex in the 4700 block of Benning Road SE, in the Benning Ridge neighborhood.

Maggiolo said the fire was contained to a single apartment on the third floor, where firefighters found the injured man, who was alone the apartment. Firefighters said a cat was found dead.

The fire was quickly extinguished and Maggiolo said investigators were searching for a cause.

