A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex just off New York Avenue in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at Tyler House in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, near the Sursum Corda public housing complex and across the street from the Truxton Circle neighborhood. It is north of the NoMa neighborhood, near Union Station.

Police said the victim was unconscious. Authorities said a suspected gunman was seen running through a parking lot after the shooting. Police closed M Street between 1st and North Capitol streets.

The area around Tyler House has seen previous violence. In 2013, 13 people were struck in a drive-by shooting there. The area of North Capitol Street near New York Avenue has also been a trouble spot, even as New York Avenue serves as one of the major commuter routes in and out of the city.

In June 2016, frustrated residents vented to police after four people were shot outside Big Ben Liquor store, a fixture on the corner with its red facade and turret over the entrance, during an evening commute.

A police commander told residents at a community meeting: “Obviously, that corner is a long-term, open-air drug market.”