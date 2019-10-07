One officer suffered a cut on the hand and was treated at a hospital, a police spokeswoman said. A second officer was treated at the scene. The injuries were not deemed serious. Maggiolo said three cats died, but firefighters were able to rescue and resuscitate a dog.

The fire was reported a few minutes after 8 a.m. in a two-story apartment building in the 500 block of 59th Street NE, near Eastern Avenue and the Maryland border. A cause has not been determined.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke shooting from a window and the front door. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found the victim inside. Officials said a woman in a neighboring apartment was not injured.

