A man was critically injured and three cats died Monday morning in a fire in his ground-floor apartment in Northeast Washington, according to the D.C. fire department.

Two D.C. police officers forced the front door open but could not get inside because “conditions were too severe,” said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

One officer suffered a cut on the hand and was treated at a hospital, a police spokeswoman said. A second officer was treated at the scene. The injuries were not deemed serious. Maggiolo said three cats died, but firefighters were able to rescue and resuscitate a dog.

The fire was reported a few minutes after 8 a.m. in a two-story apartment building in the 500 block of 59th Street NE, near Eastern Avenue and the Maryland border. A cause has not been determined.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke shooting from a window and the front door. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found the victim inside. Officials said a woman in a neighboring apartment was not injured.

