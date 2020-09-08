By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 8, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDTA man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night at the southern edge of the Shaw area, according to D.C. police.The man was unconscious and was not breathing after being shot about 9:30 p.m. near 6th and N streets NW, according to Officer Hugh Carew, a D.C. police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe said homicide detectives had been called to investigate.Many residents of the area reported hearing the sound of numerous gunshots. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.