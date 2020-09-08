A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night at the southern edge of the Shaw area, according to D.C. police.

The man was unconscious and was not breathing after being shot about 9:30 p.m. near 6th and N streets NW, according to Officer Hugh Carew, a D.C. police spokesman.

He said homicide detectives had been called to investigate.

Many residents of the area reported hearing the sound of numerous gunshots.