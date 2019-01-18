A man was found critically wounded by gunfire Friday night in the Buena Vista area of Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Jasper Street SE about 7:39 and found the victim unconscious and unresponsive, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate, but police did not immediately release any further information about the victim’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting.

D.C. police have responded to a surge in killings during January as officials are investigating 12 homicides so far, compared with half that number at this point in 2018.