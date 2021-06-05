By Martin WeilJune 5, 2021 at 6:48 a.m. UTCshareA man was critically wounded Friday night in a double shooting in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington, the D.C. police said.The man was unconscious and was not breathing after the shooting in the 600 block of T Street NW, said officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightA woman was also shot but was conscious and breathing, Hickman said.The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.