A man was critically wounded in shooting Sunday afternoon in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Police said the man was shot by an unknown assailant shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE, just north of Suitland Parkway in the Barry Farm neighborhood. Police spokeswoman Brianna Jordan said the victim was unresponsive and the homicide unit was requested to the scene.

Authorities did not have a description of a suspect.

Jordan said no information was immediately available on the circumstances of the shooting.