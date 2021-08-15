By Martin WeilToday at 6:42 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 6:42 p.m. EDTShareOne man was critically wounded and two others were also shot when gunfire broke out late Sunday afternoon in the Anacostia neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to the D.C. police.The most seriously wounded of the three was unconscious and not breathing after the shooting about 5:10 p.m. in the area of 16th and W Streets, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe other two were conscious and breathing, he said.It was not clear what led to the gunfire. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.