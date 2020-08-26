A man was shot and critically wounded late Tuesday night in the Columbia Heights area of Northwest Washington, the D.C. police said.

The shooting occurred around midnight in the 1300 block of Clifton Street NW.

The commander of the Third Police District reported that the victim had been critically wounded.

The site is near the southern edge of Columbia Heights, and the Cardozo Education Campus.

Police said they were looking for a vehicle in connection with the shooting.