Prince George’s County police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a car after he fell out of the passenger-side window of an SUV over the weekend.

The man was in a white or silver-colored SUV that was driving erratically through an intersection in the 3300 block of East-West Highway near Toledo Terrace in the Hyattsville area early Sunday morning. The SUV hit a Honda Civic, police said.

After the crash, the SUV drove off, hit a sign, and then the man fell out of a passenger-side window and hit the roadway. A red sedan that had been behind the SUV hit the man shortly before 4 a.m., probably causing the injuries that killed him, police said.

The driver of the Honda Civic stayed to check on the man’s condition, but the SUV and red sedan left the scene, police said.

The man, who police have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the SUV and red sedan. The SUV may be missing its front grill, and the red sedan may be missing parts of its front bumper and quarter panel, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call 301-731-4422, or to remain anonymous, 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).