Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday in the 1100 block of U Street in Northwest Washington.

D.C. police said they responded to a report of a shooting about 2:42 a.m. Officers found 34-year-old Eric Byrd, of Southeast, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news