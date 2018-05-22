A pizza delivery driver was fatally shot late Monday in Burtonsville, Md., officials said.

The driver was identified by police as Francesco Michael Digiovanni, 45, of Rockville.

The incident unfolded around 11:14 p.m. Monday when the 911 call center received several reports describing the sound of shots fired in the area of Aldora Circle, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officers found a man with “trauma to his body” inside a vehicle on Ballinger Drive at Autumn Glen Circle. Rescuers tried to provide aid to Digiovanni, who died at the scene, police said.

Police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.

The D.C. area has had 105 homicides so far this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 34 have happened in Maryland, including eight in Montgomery County.