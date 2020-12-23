By Katie MettlercloseKatie Mettlerpolicing, courts and justice EmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 23, 2020 at 5:36 p.m. UTCOne man was found dead and another was transported to the hospital after authorities were called to an auto body shop in District Heights on Wednesday morning.The men, who police did not identify, were found inside the shop in the 8100 block of Cryden Way suffering from what Prince George’s County police said may be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThere is no evidence of foul play, police said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.