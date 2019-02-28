A man died Wednesday evening from injuries suffered in an altercation in the Alexandria portion of Fairfax County a week earlier, police said.

County police found Matthew Watson, 36, of Alexandria unresponsive near the Beacon Hill apartments Feb. 21, police said. Watson was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The state medical examiner has conducted an autopsy on Watson but has not ruled on the cause and manner of death, police said.

Detectives have identified the other person involved in the altercation, and he was known to Watson, police said. The investigation was continuing, and no charges had been filed, police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news