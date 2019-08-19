A man died Friday after being assaulted Aug. 8 in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest Washington, D.C. police said.

They said the death was determined Monday by the medical examiner’s office to be the result of complications from blunt-force injuries and was ruled a homicide.

The victim was identified as Todd Messer, 51. Police said he had no fixed address.

He was found about 12:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of 18th Street NW, police said.

