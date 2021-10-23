Alexander was shot about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Annandale Road. He had stopped at an ATM on his way to work to withdraw money when someone approached.
When the attacker pulled out a handgun, Alexander became startled and dropped his wallet and its contents.
As he turned to enter his ATM pin into the machine, the attacker shot him in the chest, police said. Police arrived after a bicyclist saw a man on the ground.
The attacker fled without stealing anything from the victim.
No arrest has been made.