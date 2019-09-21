A man died after being assaulted in an unprovoked attack at a fair in Frederick, Md., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two youths have been taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said Saturday.

The assault occurred about 5:30 p.m. Friday near the midway of the Great Frederick Fair, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, who was 59, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital. He died there Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said numerous witnesses “indicated that the person assaulted was the victim of an unprovoked attack.” Accounts made no mention of any weapons, the sheriff’s office said. .

The man was not named.

One of those arrested, 15, was charged with first-degree assault, and the other, 16, was charged with second-degree assault. Neither was named.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news