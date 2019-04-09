A man who was assaulted in the District days ago has died of his injuries, and the police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

They said Melvin Edward Quick,33, of Southeast, sought treatment at a hospital April 2 after being assaulted in the 1800 block of Q Street SE. He died Sunday, the police said.

They said an autopsy determined the cause of death to be complications from blunt force trauma.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news