Police are investigating the killing of a Northeast Washington man who was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Eric Weaver Jr., 30, was driven to Prince George’s Hospital Center on Wednesday morning and dropped off around 12:40 a.m., according to Prince George’s police.

Weaver died at the hospital. The person or people who dropped him off fled the area, police said.

Detectives are working to identify the circumstances of the shooting and who dropped off Weaver, police said.

