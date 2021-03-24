By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 24, 2021 at 6:07 a.m. UTCA man in his 60s died after being hit by a vehicle while walking across a parking lot in Fairfax County, county police said.Murvin Withers, 61, died Sunday after being hit March 4 in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 14500 block of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway in the Chantilly area, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe was struck in what police said was an accident, and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, they said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy