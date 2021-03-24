A man in his 60s died after being hit by a vehicle while walking across a parking lot in Fairfax County, county police said.

Murvin Withers, 61, died Sunday after being hit March 4 in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 14500 block of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway in the Chantilly area, police said.

He was struck in what police said was an accident, and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, they said.