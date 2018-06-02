A 50-year-old man died just before midnight Friday after a fishing trip in Sandy Point State Park.

Three men were fishing in the Chesapeake Bay and pulled into the beach’s boat ramps at Messick Pond at about 11:30 p.m., said Candy Thomson, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Two of the men left to get their truck and trailer to haul the boat out of the water. Melquicedec Coreas-Gomez, of Glen Burnie, Md., stayed behind.

When his friends returned, Coreas-Gomez had disappeared. They called 911, Thomson said, and divers from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded.

They found Coreas-Gomez within a half-hour of his disappearance, Thomson said, and brought him to the Anne Arundel Medical Center. But Lt. Jennifer McKee of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the man had undergone cardiac arrest and never regained consciousness.

“The man may have slipped — we don’t know,” McKee said. “This looks like it may be nothing more than a tragic accident.”

Thomson said all three men had been drinking and that Coreas-Gomez could not swim and was not wearing a life jacket.

There have been 77 boating deaths in the state over the past five years, according to Thomson, and 68 of the victims were not wearing life jackets.

After four people died boating over two weeks in April, officials gathered at Sandy Point and urged people to take better safety precautions.

“If you wear your life jacket, you have a good chance of having someone rescue you,” Thomson said.