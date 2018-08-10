Police blocked off the scene of a police-involved shooting Thursday night in the Landover, Md., area. The suspect died. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Police)

A man who was armed and shot by a Prince George’s County SWAT officer in the Landover area has died, officials said.

In a Twitter message, posted around 2 a.m. Friday, the Prince George’s County Police Department said the man was pronounced dead at an area hospital. On Thursday night, County Police Chief Hank Stawinski had said the man was stable and undergoing surgery.

The man’s name has not been released following the late Thursday shooting during an operation by county’s Narcotics Enforcement Division, along with emergency services team, near the 7800 block of Sheriff Road.

A community informant led police to try to arrest the man, authorities said. Officials said they had been told the man had a gun and was dealing drugs.

Two uniformed Special Operations officers approached him he ran from police, according to Stawinski.

After about a 25-yard chase, the officers tackled the man and then all three struggled. The officers reported that the man then reached for a gun in his waistband.

At least one officer fired “what we believe to be no more than three rounds,” Stawinski said.

The suspect was treated at the scene by a police “combat medic” who was assigned to the emergency services unit, according to the chief.

Police recovered a gun and narcotics from the person, Stawinski said. Officials released a photo of a black handgun in the grass that police said was recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. No details have been released at this point about the officer or officers who were involved in the shooting.