A man died after being shot in Maryland more than nine years ago. The death has been ruled a homicide, and police are looking for information. (iStock/iStock)

A man who was shot at a party in Anne Arundel County, Md, more than nine years ago died this year, and county police said Friday that they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Jason Erol Armetta, of Ellicott City, Md., was 24 when he was shot on Feb. 15, 2009, the police said. He died Sept. 28, after receiving medical care throughout the years for his wounds, the police said.

After an autopsy, they said, his death was determined to be a homicide. According to the police, the office of Maryland’s chief medical examiner ruled that his death was caused by complications from his gunshot wounds.

In the incident, police said, a woman was holding a 19th birthday party for herself on Parkway Drive South in the Hanover area of Anne Arundel. Three strangers entered, the police said, and an argument ensued between Armetta and the three.

During the dispute, one of the three drew a gun and shot Armetta, the police said.

In a statement, they expressed the idea that witnesses might now be more willing to speak than they were at the time.

“Relationships change,” the police said in the statement. “witnesses have moved and may be more comfortable with assisting law enforcement.”

They urged anyone with information to come forward.