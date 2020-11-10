By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 10, 2020 at 11:03 PM ESTA man was fatally shot Monday in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.Martez Jackson, 25, of District Heights, Md., was found about 8:55 a.m. in a car in the 1400 block of Howard Road SE, the police said. They said it appeared that he had been shot.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightHe was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds on Tuesday, the police said.No information was available about who shot him or why. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.