A man was fatally shot Monday in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

Martez Jackson, 25, of District Heights, Md., was found about 8:55 a.m. in a car in the 1400 block of Howard Road SE, the police said. They said it appeared that he had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds on Tuesday, the police said.

No information was available about who shot him or why.