A 31-year-old man died Tuesday night after experiencing a medical emergency while being taken into custody in Fairfax County, the county police said.

Police said the incident occurred in the 4300 block of Mission Court, in what is known as the Alexandria section of the county.

Officers went there in response to a report of a domestic dispute.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An investigation is underway, the police said late Tuesday, describing the matter as a “rapidly evolving situation.”