A man died after a crash Thursday in Virginia, authorities said.

At about 1:15 p.m., Fairfax County Police tweeted that they were on the scene of a crash in the 7700 block of Loisdale Road in Springfield. A driver died, and another suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, a later tweet said.

The victim was not identified, and no further information about the crash was immediately available.

Loisdale Road was closed between Newington Road and Lois Drive as the investigation continued, police said.