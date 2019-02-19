A Pennsylvania man died after a crash Sunday in Oxon Hill, Md.

Jason Haftl, 47, was driving near the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road when he made a left turn into the path of an oncoming SUV, Prince George’s County police said.

The SUV driver, an off-duty police officer in a marked vehicle, tried to avoid the oncoming car, but the vehicles collided, police said. Prince George’s police did not identify the agency for which the SUV driver works.

Haftl was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The off-duty officer was treated for injuries that didn’t appear life threatening.

