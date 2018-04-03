A man died Saturday in Fairfax County after a Friday fire that started when he was smoking a cigarette in bed while using oxygen, officials said. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Fire)

A Fairfax County man died from injuries he suffered in a house fire that started while he was smoking a cigarette in bed while also using oxygen, officials said.

The fire happened around 1:34 a.m. on Friday at a house in the 3400 block of Cotton Top Court in the Lees Corner section of the county, Fairfax County fire officials said. The man’s name was not released, pending the notification of his relatives.

Officials said that when firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story home. Crews quickly put out the fire and took two people to a hospital, officials said. One person was treated and released. The man who had been smoking in bed died the next day, according to officials.

Authorities said fire investigators found that the fire started in a second-floor bedroom and was accidental.

The damages from the fire were estimated to be roughly $18,700.