Officials said the man had suffered injuries to his upper body and head. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to D.C. police.

The man was injured, according to police, “from igniting a firework.”

The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

The incident is the second tragic incident involving fireworks in the past few days in the city.

A 9-year-old boy lost a finger when he and a sibling were playing with fireworks they found inside their apartment, police said Wednesday. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the incident was “something he will have to live with the rest of his life.”

The two youngsters had been left alone at a home in the 4500 block of 3rd Street SE, a few blocks from Livingston Road SE, in the Bellevue neighborhood.

Police were looking into how the boy got the fireworks, and an adult is facing a charge of first-degree cruelty to children in the incident.

This year there has been an uptick in the use of fireworks in the D.C. region.

Officials in the city have launched a program that involves “go teams” with representatives from the police, the fire department and the mayor’s office to educate the public about fireworks safety.

D.C. Fire Marshal Tony Falwell has said it is not exactly known what is pushing the use of fireworks this summer season. It could be an expression of weeks of quarantine fatigue or a way of showing support of racial injustice protests or just a display for the Fourth of July holiday, according to officials.