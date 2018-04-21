Police are investigating an early Saturday crash that left a man dead in Prince George’s County. (iStock)

A man died early Saturday after his vehicle crashed into trees in Prince George’s County, officials said.

The incident happened about 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Adelphi Road and 26th Place, in the College Park area, according to police. The man has not been identified.

Officials said the crash happened when the car the man was driving in the northbound lanes of Adelphi Road left the roadway and struck trees. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

[Man, 85, killed when his dump truck collides with a tractor-trailer]

Few other details about the accident were immediately available.

The northbound lanes of Adelphi Road remained closed early Saturday. Police were asking drivers to avoid the area.