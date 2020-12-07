By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 7, 2020 at 8:37 p.m. ESTA man died after being found Monday in a burning house in the District, the fire department said.The man was found in a fire in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, SE, according to the fire department. He died at a hospital, said department spokesman Vito Maggiolo.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe man was not identified immediately. The owner of the house told firefighters the house was supposed to be unoccupied, Maggiolo said.No cause for the fire could be learned Monday night. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.