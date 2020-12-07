A man died after being found Monday in a burning house in the District, the fire department said.

The man was found in a fire in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, SE, according to the fire department. He died at a hospital, said department spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

The man was not identified immediately. The owner of the house told firefighters the house was supposed to be unoccupied, Maggiolo said.

No cause for the fire could be learned Monday night.