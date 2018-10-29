A man died Monday afternoon after he apparently jumped from an office building in downtown Washington and onto a street near Metro Center, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. on 13th Street between F and G streets in Northwest Washington, a busy intersection of shops, restaurants and businesses four blocks east of the White House. Several streets were closed.

Police said the man was found unconscious and rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police did not reveal the precise address.

His identity was not immediately made public. Police said they are investigating the incident as an apparent suicide.