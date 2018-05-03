A 34-year-old motorcycle driver died after a collision with a pickup truck in Prince William County, officials said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near Nokesville Road and Piper Lane.

An initial investigation found that the motorcycle driver was headed south on Nokesville Road when a 1996 Ford F250 was making a turn into a nearby shopping center, according to Prince William County police. The truck, driven by a 16-year-old boy, crossed into the path of the motorcycle.

The driver of the 2002 Yamaha motorcycle — who was later identified as Joseph D. Sandrus, of Stafford — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured, police said.