By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 2, 2021 at 4:58 a.m. UTCA man who was rescued from a house fire in Montgomery County last month has died, the county fire department said.The man was pulled from a basement during a townhouse fire on Dec. 2 on Bayridge Drive in the Gaithersburg area, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe man was badly burned, Piringer said, and died on Thursday.The man’s name was not immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.